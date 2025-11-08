Williams (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Eagles, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams ended the week with back-to-back limited practices while tending to a foot injury, and his official status for Monday night's game may not be known until the Packers announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. The rookie third-rounder would be slated for an elevated role on offense if one or both of Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Matthew Golden (shoulder) were to be ruled out for Week 10.