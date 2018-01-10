Panthers' Brenton Bersin: Makes eight appearances
Bersin finished with eight receptions (on 12 targets) for 128 yards in eight games played this season.
Bersin has provided depth to the Panthers receiving corps since joining the team as a local undrafted free agent in 2014. He once again enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, knowing Carolina will likely let him battle for a roster spot should interest fail to surface elsewhere.
