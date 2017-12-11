Panthers' Brenton Bersin: Another one-catch outing
Bersin caught his lone target for 17 yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings.
Bersin's only reception came in acrobatic fashion, but his fantasy value could be falling below that of teammate Damiere Byrd, who paced the Panthers with five receptions for 37 yards on Sunday.
