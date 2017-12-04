Bersin caught one of two targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Saints.

Bersin's catch was just his second of the season. With Curtis Samuel out, the likes of Bersin, Kaelin Clay and Damiere Byrd have battled for No. 3 wideout looks, but that role doesn't offer much upside, as all three players finished with just one reception Sunday.

