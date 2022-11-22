Burns recorded five tackles (two solo), including one sack, during Sunday's 13-3 defeat versus the Ravens.
Burns brought down quarterback Lamar Jackson for a seven-yard loss in the third quarter, increasing his sack total to eight through 11 games this season. The defensive end logged a career-high nine sacks in each of the past two seasons, though he did so while playing 15 and 17 games, respectively. Burns should have a good chance to continue adding to this career-best start next week against Denver.