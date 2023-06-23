Burns (ankle) didn't practice at June minicamp but was on the field helping teammates with drills, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Burns was moving around comfortably without a limp and should be back at full strength for the start of training camp in late July. He had surgery in mid-April to repair a small fracture in his right ankle, after missing Week 18 last season due to discomfort in the area. Burns is scheduled to play out 2023 under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, though he may sign an extension before Week 1 and become one of the best-paid non-QBs in the league. The 25-year-old has tallied at least 7.5 sacks and 16 QB hits in each of his four pro seasons, including career highs of 12.5 and 22, respectively, last year.