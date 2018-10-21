Panthers' Devin Funchess: Catches TD pass in win over Eagles
Funchess caught six of 11 targets for 62 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-17 win over the Eagles.
Funchess led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards, finding the end zone from 18 yards out to aid his team's comeback in the fourth quarter. He nearly had another touchdown reception but the end zone target was knocked away on what was an excellent play from the defensive back. Funchess now has touchdown grabs in three of his last four games and has surpassed 60 receiving yards in four of his last five. He's a steady fantasy contributor as Cam Newton's top target and will need to be at his best in a tough matchup next Sunday against the Ravens.
