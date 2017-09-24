Panthers' Devin Funchess: Garners 10 targets
Funchess caught four of 10 targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Saints.
Funchess' career-high 10 looks came as a result of top wideout Kelvin Benjamin (knee) being forced to exit during the first half. Depending on Benjamin's prognosis, Funchess could quickly find himself as Carolina's No. 1 traditional pass catcher, as tight end Greg Olsen (foot) has already been ruled out with an injury of his own. Besides Funchess, tailback Christian McCaffrey could also stand to benefit from the injuries to Olsen and Benjamin, as was evidenced by the rookie's team-high nine catches for 101 yards Sunday.
