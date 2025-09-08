Renforw caught two of his six targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Jaguars.

The veteran wideout logged 42 offensive snaps during Sunday's loss, ranking third amongst Carolina receivers behind Tetairoa McMillan (53) and Xavier Legette (50). Although Bryce Young was forced to throw 35 times due to Carolina's 20-point fourth-quarter deficit, Renfrow still finished third on the team in targets, which could be a promising sign for his role in this offense. He's expected to continue serving as the Panthers' No. 3 wide receiver as the team travels to Arizona in Week 2.