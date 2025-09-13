Ekwonu (appendectomy) is expected to be good to go for Carolina's matchup versus the Cardinals on Sunday, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Ekwonu was a limited participant in practice throughout the week as he continues to work his way back from the appendectomy he underwent last month but is now trending towards making his season debut. If he ends up being unable to play however, Yosh Nijman would likely get the start at left tackle for the second straight week.