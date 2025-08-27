Ekwonu is in jeopardy of missing Carolina's Week 1 matchup against Jacksonville after undergoing an emergency appendectomy this past Sunday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Ekwonu experienced abdominal pain over the weekend, and he was taken to hospital for an appendectomy after being examined by the Panthers' medical staff. Yosh Nijman would be the top candidate to start at left left tackle if Ekwonu can't play, though there's optimism that the latter will have enough time to fully recover from the procedure.