Coker (quadriceps) was in uniform at the start of Thursday's practice but worked on the side with a team trainer, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reports.

When Coker went down as a non-participant Wednesday, he also was spotted working on the side, so he may be destined for another absence one day later. A strained quadriceps is putting his status for Week 4 into question, and he may need to mix into drills by Friday to have a chance to suit up Sunday against the Lions. Despite dealing with an ankle issue before injuring his quad this past Sunday in Cleveland, Coker has put together an 18-222-2 line on 22 targets through three contests.