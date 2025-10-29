default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Horn (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Horn was forced out of Carolina's blowout loss to the Bills in Week 8 due to a shoulder injury after playing just eight offensive snaps, but he appears fully on track to suit up for the team's road matchup against Green Bay on Sunday. The rookie sixth-round pick has compiled five catches for 65 yards (on eight targets) across five regular-season appearances so far.

More News