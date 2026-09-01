Coach Dave Canales said Brooks missed practice Tuesday due to general soreness, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

It doesn't sound like anything serious for the 23-year-old running back after he played 20 offensive snaps during the preseason, rushing eight times for 23 yards and one touchdown. He also caught one pass for nine yards. Brooks is expected to form a committee with Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) this season, but there's a chance Brooks can separate some from Hubbard if he can show he's past the knee issues that ruined his 2024 and 2025 seasons after the Panthers selected Brooks in the second round of the 2024 Draft. Brooks is an upside pick in fantasy drafts.