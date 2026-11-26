Brooks (groin) was estimated as a full practice participant on Thursday's report, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reports.

The Panthers didn't practice Thursday for Thanksgiving, so the report provided by the team was an estimation. Given that, Brooks' practice participation over the next two days will provide a better indication of his status heading into Monday's NFC South tilt against the Buccaneers. However, Brooks would need to be activated from injured reserve in order to be available for Week 12. The third-year running back landed on IR in late September after undergoing surgery to repair a core-muscle injury that he sustained against the Falcons in Week 2.