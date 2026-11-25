Head coach Dave Canales suggested Wednesday that a decision on Brooks (core) being activated from injured reserve before his 21-day window expires next week will hinge on the Panthers having a role available to him, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reports.

After having his window opened Nov. 11, Brooks was a limited practice participant throughout Week 10 before practicing fully for all three of the Panthers' Week 11 sessions. Brooks is poised to remain a full practice participant leading up to Monday's game at Tampa Bay, but he doesn't appear to be a lock to get activated from IR for that contest. Canales noted that Chuba Hubbard has thrived of late as the Panthers' lead back, while Trevor Etienne is coming off a positive showing as the top complement to Hubbard in this past Sunday's 35-33 win over the Ravens. Meanwhile, Anthony Tyus has carved out a role as Carolina's kickoff returner, and AJ Dillon looms as a fourth option at running back. Given the crowding in the Carolina backfield along his lack of contribution on special teams, Brooks may need to look impressive in practice this week for the Panthers to justify adding him back to the 53-man roster.