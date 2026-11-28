Brooks (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Buccaneers, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Brooks was a full participant in all three practices during Week 12 prep, but he would need to be activated from injured reserve in order to be available for Monday's NFC South game. He's in the final stages of his recovery from core-muscle surgery that led to him being placed on IR in late September. If he's cleared to return, then Brooks would slot in as the Panthers' change-of-pace back behind Chuba Hubbard.