The Panthers placed Brooks (core) on injured reserve Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

As a result of the transaction, Brooks won't be eligible to play in any of the Panthers' next four games, but he's expected to miss additional time beyond that. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Wednesday that the running back will require surgery to repair a core muscle, which will keep him out for at least six weeks. With Brooks joining Trevor Etienne (ankle) on IR, AJ Dillon is left as the only reserve option on the 53-man roster behind lead back Chuba Hubbard. Carolina has Ahmani Marshall and Anthony Tyus on its practice squad, and the team will work out veteran Austin Ekeler on Wednesday and potentially sign him to bolster its running-back room, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.