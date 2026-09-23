Brooks is expected to undergo surgery Wednesday to repair a core-muscle injury and is likely to miss at least six weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brooks is expected to be officially placed on injured reserve in the coming days after exited this past Sunday's 34-3 win over the Falcons due to what had previously been labeled as a groin injury. With Brooks set to miss time, Chuba Hubbard should be further insulated as the Panthers' No. 1 back, while AJ Dillon is lone healthy backup option on the 53-man roster. Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston relays that the Panthers plan to work out veteran Austin Ekeler on Wednesday, and he could eventually be signed to provide further depth in the backfield.