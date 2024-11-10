The Panthers activated Fuller (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
Fuller is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, but given he was a full practice participant all week, it appears the 2020 sixth-round pick should be able to play. Prior to his hamstring injury, Fuller played in the first three games of the regular season and logged 15 tackles (eight solo).
More News
-
Panthers' Jordan Fuller: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Panthers' Jordan Fuller: Won't play against New Orleans•
-
Panthers' Jordan Fuller: Doubtful for Week 9•
-
Panthers' Jordan Fuller: Full practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Jordan Fuller: Won't return in Week 8•
-
Panthers' Jordan Fuller: Gets okay to practice again•