Panthers' Julius Peppers: Adds two more sacks
Peppers finished with four tackles (two solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 33-30 win over the Patriots.
Peppers overcame a shoulder injury to suit up Sunday, and all he did while playing was record another couple sacks. The ageless edge-rusher now boasts 4.5 sacks through his first four games back with the Panthers.
