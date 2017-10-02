Play

Peppers finished with four tackles (two solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 33-30 win over the Patriots.

Peppers overcame a shoulder injury to suit up Sunday, and all he did while playing was record another couple sacks. The ageless edge-rusher now boasts 4.5 sacks through his first four games back with the Panthers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories