Scourton (chest) suffered a collapsed lung during Thursday's joint practice with the Texans, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

The injury initially presented as heat exhaustion, but further tests revealed a more serious issue, which led to Scourton being taken to a local hospital. He was unable to travel with the team to Houston on Friday, but the good news was that he was cleared to be discharged from the hospital before returning to Charlotte. Scourton is considered week-to-week with the injury, which puts him in jeopardy of missing the Panthers' regular-season opener against the Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 7.