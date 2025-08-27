Scourton (chest) returned to practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Scourton suffered a collapsed lung Aug. 16 and was considered week-to-week at the time. However, he returned to practice fairly quickly and played around 50 percent of snaps. While that's a positive sign for his Week 1 availability against Jacksonville, it will be worth monitoring his practice participation in the coming week.