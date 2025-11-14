Dowdle (quadriceps) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Atlanta, Darin Gantt of panthers.com reports.

Dowlde played through the same quad injury last week and took 21 touches for 64 yards, but fantasy managers perhaps got a bit nervous after Dowdle didn't practice Wednesday. He returned Thursday as a limited participant, before upgrading to full participation Friday, which sets him up for another huge workload after back-to-back outings with more than 20 touches and a snap share well above 70 percent.