Panthers' Rico Dowdle: Efficient with 10 touches
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dowdle rushed six times for 38 yards and brought in all four targets for 36 yards in the Panthers' 20-9 loss to the 49ers on Monday night.
Game script significantly limited Dowdle's opportunities on the ground, but the talented back still found his way to a highly efficient performance that saw him pace the Panthers in both rushing and receiving yards. Dowdle's carry total was his lowest since Week 1 when he opened the season stuck in a complementary role behind Chuba Hubbard, but his modest volume Monday was strictly an outlier Dowdle should have a chance to bounce back from to some degree in a Week 13 home matchup against the Rams on Sunday.
