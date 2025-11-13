Dowdle (quadriceps) was warming up prior to Wednesday's practice, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Dowdle appears to be following a similar practice regimen to last week, when he followed Wednesday's DNP with a limited session Thursday and full showing Friday due to a quad issue. He continued to operate as the Panthers' lead runner this past Sunday against the Saints, turning 21 touches into 63 yards from scrimmage and one TD, while No. 2 RB Chuba Hubbard handled four touches for 15 total yards. Thursday's injury report will reveal Dowdle's activity level, or lack thereof.