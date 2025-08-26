McMillan (hamstring) returned to practice Tuesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

McMillan was sidelined a little more than a week due to a minor hamstring injury, but getting back on the field more than a week before the Panthers kick off Week 1 prep bodes well for the eighth overall pick in this year's draft being available at Jacksonville on Sunday, Sept. 7. It remains to be seen if he'll avoid the injury report entirely once Carolina is required to post one as of next Wednesday, Sept. 3.