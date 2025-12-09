Panthers' Tre'von Moehrig: Back at practice Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moehrig (suspension) was spotted at Monday's practice session, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Moehrig missed the Panthers' Week 13 win over the Rams while serving a one-game suspension. His suspension was lifted prior to the Panthers' Week 14 bye, and the fifth-year safety will be available for Sunday's NFC South tilt against the Saints. Moehrig has accumulated 81 tackles (50 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses (one interception) across 12 regular-season games.
