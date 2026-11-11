The Panthers designated Legette (knee) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Just as head coach Dave Canales indicated earlier in the week would be the case, Legette will make his return to the practice field for the first time since Sept. 25. Legette, who has been sidelined for the Panthers' last six games while recovering from the knee injury, could have a shot at being activated for Sunday's game against the Saints, though Carolina will have a full 21-day window to evaluate him for a return from IR. Once he's reinstated, Legette is likely to serve as the Panthers' No. 3 receiver behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.