Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Monday that Legette (knee) will "potentially" be designated for return from injured reserve this week, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Canales noted that Legette still has some checkpoints he needs to hit in his recovery process before getting the green light to practice, but the third-year wideout appears to have at least progressed on some level since landing on IR on Oct. 3. Before getting hurt, Legette had served as the Panthers' No. 3 wideout during the first two weeks of the season and produced a 2-64-0 receiving line on six targets between those contests.