Panthers' Xavier Legette: Deemed healthy

Coach Dave Canales said Thursday following the Hall of Fame Game that Legette (neck) "feels great" and is healthy, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

While Legette didn't play in the exhibition opener Thursday night against Arizona, Canales said the wide receiver is "back" and ready to return after being diagnosed with a neck stinger earlier in the week when he was carted off the practice field. With rookie Chris Brazzell (knee) already ruled out for the 2026 season, Legette will compete for WR3 duties in Carolina. He's been a disappointment through two seasons, totaling 84 catches for 860 yards and seven touchdowns across 31 regular-season games since being selected No. 32 overall in the 2024 Draft.