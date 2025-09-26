Panthers' Xavier Legette: Out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Legette (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Patriots.
Legette, who was unable to practice this week, will thus target a potential return to action Oct. 5 against the Dolphins. In his absence this weekend, David Moore, Hunter Renfrow and Brycen Tremayne are candidates to see added Week 4 snaps alongside fellow WR Tetairoa McMillan (calf, questionable).
