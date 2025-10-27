Legette brought in two of three targets for 17 yards in the Panthers' 40-9 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

One week after posting a career-best 9-92-1 line against the Jets, Legette saw a significant downturn in the lopsided loss. The second-year wideout's Week 7 breakout is more or less an outlier, considering Legette has topped out at three receptions and 31 receiving yards otherwise in terms of single-game highs. Legette will take a middling 19-159-2 line on 34 targets over six games into a Week 9 road trip to Green Bay.