Legette (hamstring) was a full participant at Wednesday's walkthrough.

Legette looks set to return from his two-game absence and take the field Sunday versus the Dolphins. Head coach Dave Canales confirmed as much, saying Wednesday that "we are getting [Legette] back" for Week 5. The second-year pro drew 15 combined targets across Carolina's first two regular-season games but was tremendously unproductive with those opportunities, totaling just eight receiving yards. He'll rejoin Tetairoa McMillan and Hunter Renfrow as a starter in three-wide sets versus Miami and look to display better chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young.