The Packers waived Taylor on Tuesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Taylor appeared in nine games for Green Bay last year, but the Packers will role with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon as their only two healthy running backs ahead of the regular season. Over three preseason games, Taylor rushed 18 times for 71 yards while tallying three receptions for 17 yards.
