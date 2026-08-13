Patriots' A.J. Brown: Top target during joint practice

Brown remained the Patriots' No. 1 option in the passing game during Tuesday's joint practice with the Colts, Ethan Hurwitz of SI.com reports.

Brown started his day off by beating Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner in a 1-on-1 situation, and once full squad reps began, the wide receiver was heavily targeted. The 29-year-old is entering his first season in Josh McDaniels' offense, working with emerging star Drake Maye at quarterback. Brown and Maye connected five times at practice Tuesday, including a 10-yard score on an in-breaking route where Brown split two defenders to reach paydirt. The wide receiver and the Eagles had grown tired of each other after a four-season marriage in Philadelphia from 2022-2025, and Brown will now provide the Patriots with a clear No. 1 option in their passing game after being traded June 1. He has recorded four straight 1,000-plus yard campaigns and has finished with seven or more receiving touchdowns in six of his seven NFL seasons leading into 2026.