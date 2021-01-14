Phillips finished the 2020 season with a team-high 109 tackles, two interceptions and a sack in 16 games.
Phillips, who's signed with the Patriots through the 2021 season, made his mark this past season as an IDP working in a safety/linebacker role. Looking ahead, it remains to be seen how he's used by the team next season, but the potential return of Patrick Chung, who opted out of the 2020 campaign, could cut into Phillips' workload.
