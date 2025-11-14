Johnson reverted to the Patriots' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

TreVeyon Henderson dominated the touches out of the backfield during the Patriots' 27-14 win over the Jets on Thursday. Terrell Jennings was active after working through a knee injury during the shortened week but didn't end up playing a snap, while Johnson logged eight snaps on offense and turned three carries into six yards. Johnson has been elevated from the practice squad by the Patriots three times this season, which is the max; however, the veteran running back could be signed to New England's active roster if Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) is expected to miss more time.