Maye completed 21 of 23 passes for 222 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Titans. He added eight rushes for 62 yards.

The Patriots pulled away from the Titans midway through the third quarter and also scored a defensive touchdown, both of which limited Maye's pass attempts. However, he was excellent with his opportunity, completing four passes of at least 20 yards -- highlighted by a 39-yard touchdown toss to Kayshon Boutte late in the second quarter to give New England a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Mayelso supplemented his work through the air with his highest rushing total of the campaign. He has now thrown for multiple touchdowns and averaged over 9.0 yards per attempt in five of seven games this season.