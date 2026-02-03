Maye (shoulder) said he threw "a good bit" Monday and indicated that he "felt great," Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Maye was deemed questionable on last Friday's injury report due to both a right shoulder issue and an illness, though there have been no suggestions that the star quarterback is at any risk of missing Super Bowl LX this Sunday versus Seattle. Maye indicated Monday that he threw as much as he would in a typical practice and that he came out of the session with no concerns, emphasizing that he'll "be fine" for the title game. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels echoed that sentiment, saying that Maye won't have any limitations placed on him as a result of the shoulder issue, per Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. Maye logged an LP/LP/DNP practice progression last week, but his absence Friday was attributed primarily to the illness he was dealing with. Maye's participation level in practice this week will provide more insight into the extent (if any) that the shoulder issue will be managed.