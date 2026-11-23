Coach Mike Vrabel noted Monday that Doubs (shoulder) might return to practice later in the week, but at this stage it's too soon to tell if that will happen, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Doubs, who last suited up in Week 6, is eligible to be activated from IR this week, but Vrabel's comment suggests that's not a lock to happen ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers. With fellow WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) iffy for Week 12, at a minimum, a key role figures to be there for the taking once Doubs is ready to play. However, when that does happen he'll be catching passes from someone other than Drake Maye (fibula), an assignment currently filled by Tommy DeVito.