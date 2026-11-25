The Patriots designated Doubs (shoulder) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Doubs has missed the Patriots' last four games while recovering from the shoulder issue, but the team's decision to open his 21-day evaluation window will give him a chance at returning to action as soon as this Sunday versus the Chargers. Coming off a Week 11 bye, the Patriots will post their first Week 12 injury report Wednesday, when it will be known whether Doubs was a limited or full participant in his return to practice. After joining New England on a four-year, $68 million deal, Doubs had gotten off to a disappointing start before going down with the shoulder injury, recording 14 receptions for 261 yards and three touchdowns on 24 targets through the club's first six games.