Patriots' Tommy DeVito: Emergency QB for SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeVito (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday Night Football against the Ravens.
DeVito will serve as the emergency third QB for New England, meaning he can enter the game if Drake Maye or Joshua Dobbs get injured, sick or ejected. The quarterback has not yet appeared in a regular-season game in 2025.
