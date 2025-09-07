DeVito (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Patriots' emergency third-string quarterback against the Raiders on Sunday.

As the emergency quarterback, DeVito will be allowed to see the field only in the event that both Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs are removed from Sunday's contest. DeVito failed to make the Giants' 53-man roster at the end of training camp but was claimed off waivers by the Patriots in late August to provide depth at quarterback.