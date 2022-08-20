Montgomery carried the ball four times for 13 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for five yards in Friday's preseason game against the Panthers.

Somewhat surprisingly, Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and Montgomery rotated through the offense during the first half, with the latter punching in a two-yard TD early in the second quarter. It was thought the well-traveled journeyman might be the top candidate to replace the retired James White in passing situations, but Friday's usage of the trio suggests the Patriots' backfield could be a true committee in 2022 instead, making it difficult to trust any of them on a weekly basis. Per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, coach Bill Belichick indicated after the game all his healthy starters would be available for New England's preseason finale next week against the Raiders, so there will be one more chance for the coaching staff to provide some clarity on how Montgomery and the rest of the RB crew will be deployed in the regular season.