The Bears released Amukamara on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Amukamara started 42 games the past three years in Chicago, averaging 55.7 tackles, 9.7 pass defenses and one interception per season. He arguably took a step back in 2019, but he still finished 41st among 113 qualified cornerbacks in PFF's grading. Amukamara will turn 31 in June and should be able to find another starting job.

