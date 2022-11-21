Bolden caught his only target for four yards in Sunday's 22-16 overtime win over the Broncos.
Bolden's lone reception came in the first quarter, but he ultimately logged just three offensive snaps while fellow running back Ameer Abdullah saw four targets out of the Raiders' backfield behind Josh Jacobs. Bolden figures to remain limited to a special teams role again Week 12 versus the Seahawks.
More News
-
Raiders' Brandon Bolden: Falls out of game plan Week 10•
-
Raiders' Brandon Bolden: Dealt one carry in loss•
-
Raiders' Brandon Bolden: Four touches in Monday's loss•
-
Raiders' Brandon Bolden: Five snaps against Broncos•
-
Raiders' Brandon Bolden: Five touches in return•
-
Raiders' Brandon Bolden: Cleared for Week 3 action•