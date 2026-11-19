Bowers (ankle) was on the field for the start of Thursday's practice, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

After Bowers was a non-participant in Wednesday's session, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reiterated that the tight end was still being viewed as day-to-day while working through the ankle injury he sustained in a Week 10 loss to the Seahawks. Kubiak added that Bowers didn't necessarily need to practice this week in order to play Sunday in Denver, but Bowers' return to the field Thursday offers some reassurance about his chances of suiting up against the Broncos. The Raiders will reveal the extent of Bowers' practice participation when they post their second Week 11 injury report later Thursday.