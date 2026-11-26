Bowers (ankle) was on the field for Thursday's practice, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Bowers, who was inactive versus Denver in Week 11, logged his third straight limited practice Wednesday, which offers hope that the star TE will be available this weekend against the Browns. Per McFadden, Bowers' right ankle was heavily wrapped up Thursday, which wasn't the case the day before. The Raiders' upcoming injury report will clarify his official participation level in Wednesday' session, in any case.