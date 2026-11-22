Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Sunday NFL Countdown that "there is not a lot of optimism" that Bowers (ankle/quadriceps) will suit up Sunday at Denver, but the tight end is "pushing to play."

Bowers was in and out of last Sunday's loss to the Seahawks before exiting for good after halftime due to an ankle injury. Head coach Klint Kubiak labeled Bowers day-to-day last Monday, and he then missed Wednesday's practice before being limited Thursday and Friday and entering the weekend listed as questionable. It appears Bowers' availability will be subject to a pregame warmup, after which his status will be clarified about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Fellow TE Michael Mayer will get a boost in standing if Bowers is inhibited or sidelined.